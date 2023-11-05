Stafford (thumb) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Packers, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Despite taking a questionable tag into the weekend and having a penchant for playing through injuries throughout his career, Stafford will sit out Sunday after spraining the UCL in the thumb on his throwing hand in the Rams' Week 8 loss to the Cowboys. With the Rams on bye Week 10, Stafford, who didn't practice in any capacity this week, will benefit from three full weeks to heal up from the injury before Los Angeles returns to action Nov. 19 versus the Seahawks. Brett Rypien will start against the Packers in Stafford's stead, with practice-squad call-up Dresser Winn serving as the team's backup quarterback.