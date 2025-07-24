Stafford (back) wasn't present at Wednesday's practice, instead working indoors with the training staff, Adam Grosbard of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

The report suggests Stafford is still only expected to miss a handful of practices, aiming to return for the second week of training camp. He signed a two-year, $84 million extension in May, and there had been no report of any issue with his back until Rams coach Sean McVay revealed Tuesday that Stafford was out for the start of camp. McVay described the injury as "back soreness that kind of crept up" during the offseason, per Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. Jimmy Garoppolo figures to take most of the first-team QB reps during the opening week of training camp.