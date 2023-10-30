Stafford (thumb) is still being evaluated but has not sustained a fracture, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Stafford could miss time due to the right thumb injury he sustained during Sunday's loss to Dallas, but his X-rays have at least returned somewhat good news. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Stafford is still 'up in the air,' while Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports that the Rams remain in the process of evaluating the quarterback situation. With a road matchup in a potentially chilly Green Bay on deck for Week 9, and then a bye, it's possible that Los Angeles could decide on rest as the best decision for Stafford's health. Brett Rypien would be in line to start versus the Packers if Stafford is unable to go.