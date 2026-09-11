Klare (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday's season-opener versus San Francisco in Melbourne, Australia, Nate Atkins of The Athletic reports.

The Rams liked Klare enough to select him in the second round of the NFL Draft in April, but he's not going to be an option for the team in Week 1. Los Angeles has a crowded tight-end room that includes three veterans in Colby Parkinson, Tyler Higbee and Davis Allen along with second-year pro Terrance Ferguson, so Klare may not log much playing time this year as long as those above him in the pecking order are healthy.