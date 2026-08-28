Klare brought in one of two targets for six yards in the Rams' 20-18 preseason win over the Chargers on Thursday.

The rookie second-round pick was much less active than during his first two preseason games, when he recorded a combined 11-59-0 line on 14 targets. There's no denying the fact Klare did make a very positive initial impression, however, but he's still likely slated to open the season no higher than No. 4 on the depth chart behind Colby Parkinson, Tyler Higbee and Terrance Ferguson (soreness).