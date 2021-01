Kiser is listed as part of the active roster for Saturday's game, Eric D. Williams of SI.com reports.

Kiser has missed the past six games due to a knee injury he was battling, but as of Saturday, the 25-year-old can rejoin his teammates as they take on the Seahawks. Prior to his injury, the linebacker managed to record 77 tackles (44 solo) and one forced fumble throughout the nine games he started in.