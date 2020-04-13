Rams' Micah Kiser: Could earn starting job
The Rams are counting on Kiser (pectoral) to help fill the void left by Cory Littleton's departure to Las Vegas, Gary Klein of the LA Times reports.
A 2018 fifth-round pick, Kiser strictly played special teams as a rookie but reportedly was on track for a starting job in 2019 before he suffered a torn pectoral in mid-August. He spent the entire season on injured reserve, while undrafted rookie Troy Reeder got most of the playing time at inside linebacker alongside Littleton. The Rams now enter mid-April without a reliable starter at the position, but they're reportedly optimistic Kiser can fill one of the spots. A three-down role likely would translate to IDP value, regardless of the actual quality of his play.
