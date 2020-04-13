The Rams are counting on Kiser (pectoral) to help fill the void left by Cory Littleton's departure to Las Vegas, Gary Klein of the LA Times reports.

A 2018 fifth-round pick, Kiser strictly played special teams as a rookie but reportedly was on track for a starting job in 2019 before he suffered a torn pectoral in mid-August. He spent the entire season on injured reserve, while undrafted rookie Troy Reeder got most of the playing time at inside linebacker alongside Littleton. The Rams now enter mid-April without a reliable starter at the position, but they're reportedly optimistic Kiser can fill one of the spots. A three-down role likely would translate to IDP value, regardless of the actual quality of his play.