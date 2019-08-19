Kiser underwent an MRI on Sunday for a pectoral injury he suffered in Saturday's preseason game against the Cowboys, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The severity of the injury is unclear, and the Rams should provide an update on Kiser's timetable once they get the results of the MRI back. Bryce Hager would be in line to start at inside linebacker should Kiser be forced to miss an extended amount of time.