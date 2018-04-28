Rams' Micah Kiser: Drafted by Rams
The Rams selected Kiser in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 147th overall.
Kiser was a highly productive linebacker at Virginia who averaged 131.3 tackles per season each of the past three years, finishing among the top in the nation in that category every time. Chosen as a first-team All-American his junior year, Kiser joins a stacked Los Angeles defense that has little depth at inside linebacker behind Mark Barron. However, Kiser has clear limitations in pass coverage and is likely best suited for a two-down role in the NFL.
