Kiser is scheduled to undergo surgery on his left pectoral, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kiser sustained the injury in Saturday's preseason contest against the Cowboys, and he'll go under the knife after receiving an MRI on Sunday. The 24-year-old has no official timeline for his return, and he'll have less than three weeks to recover before potentially missing the start of the regular season. Bryce Hager is expected to take over Kiser's starting role at inside linebacker in the meantime.