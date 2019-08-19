Rams' Micah Kiser: Heading for surgery
Kiser is scheduled to undergo surgery on his left pectoral, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Kiser sustained the injury in Saturday's preseason contest against the Cowboys, and he'll go under the knife after receiving an MRI on Sunday. The 24-year-old has no official timeline for his return, and he'll have less than three weeks to recover before potentially missing the start of the regular season. Bryce Hager is expected to take over Kiser's starting role at inside linebacker in the meantime.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Buy Ballage
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Rookies make Zero RB more appealing
Heath Cummings wrote about Zero RB last month but says the rookies are making this approach...
-
Fantasy football prep: Rookie RBs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Preseason Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings takes a look at this week's news and what it means for the regular season.
-
Preseason Week 2 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard breaks down everything from Week...
-
4-point per pass TD rankings
Heath Cummings gives his rankings and targets for four-point per passing touchdown leagues...