Coach Sean McVay said he'd be "very surprised" if Kiser (knee) plays Sunday against the 49ers, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old sustained the left knee injury during Monday's win over Tampa Bay and was unable to practice Wednesday. Based on McVay's comments, Kiser seems likely to be unavailable this weekend barring a significant improvement over the new few days. Justin Hollins or Troy Reeder are set to fill in at inside linebacker if Kiser is sidelined.