Kiser (groin) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Kevin Modesti of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Kiser was declared day-to-day after leaving a Week 4 win over the Giants with pec and groin injuries. He was only listed with the groin injury Wednesday, but he's trending in the wrong direction by sitting out practice altogether. Fellow starting inside linebacker Kenny Young (knee) also missed practice, so Justin Hollins and Troy Reeder are slated to take first-team reps until the two return.