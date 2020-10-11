Kiser (groin) has been ruled out for the Rams' Week 5 matchup against Washington, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old linebacker had been in the starting lineup Weeks 1 through 4 after failing to register a single start during his rookie campaign last year, but Week 5 will mark his first missed game of 2020. Kiser had already racked up an impressive 32 tackles through the first quarter of Los Angeles' regular-season slate, but now Justin Hollins will see increased usage at middle linebacker against Washington's 30th-ranked rush offense.