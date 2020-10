Coach Sean McVay said Kiser (groin) is officially questionable but is expected to play Sunday versus the 49ers, Kevin Modesti of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Barring a setback, Kiser should start at inside linebacker after a one-game absence. He's been an intriguing IDP option when he's played, as the third-year pro piled up 32 tackles and three pass breakups through the first three games. Kiser's official status will be revealed about 90 minutes before Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.