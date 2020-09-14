Kiser played every defensive snap and recorded seven tackles (six solo) and two passes defensed during Sunday's 20-17 win over Dallas.

If Week 1 is any indication of the Rams' linebacker plans, Kiser is set for a significant role and a potentially monster fantasy season. Los Angeles let linebacker Cory Littleton walk during free agency after racking up 259 tackles over the past two years. With Littleton playing for Vegas, it's not out of the question to expect Kiser to approach those high tackle totals as an every-down linebacker for the Rams.