Kiser (knee) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Kiser was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, and he participated in the same capacity when the Rams actually took the field Wednesday. This marks Kiser's first practice since being placed on injured reserve Nov. 26. If he's able to shake the injury by Saturday's wild-card game against the Seahawks, the third-year linebacker should resume his starting inside linebacker role.