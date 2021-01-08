Kiser (knee) is considered questionable heading into Saturday's wild-card matchup at Seattle, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Kiser has been unavailable since Week 11. However, there remains a chance for him to make a return in the opening round of the playoffs despite his practice involvement remaining limited Tuesday through Thursday. The 25-year-old linebacker was removed from injured reserve Dec. 30, but he wasn't able to return for Los Angeles' regular-season finale against Arizona. His presence in the lineup would be a boost against Russell Wilson and the Seahawks if he's able go. Kiser has started all nine of his appearances this season while racking up 12-plus tackles on three separate occasions.