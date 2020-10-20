site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Rams' Micah Kiser: Racks up 13 tackles
RotoWire Staff
Kiser finished with 13 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's loss to San Francisco.
Kiser finished tied for the team lead in tackles with John Johnson. He's now registered double digits in tackles in two of five contests so far this season.
