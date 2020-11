Kiser exited late in the fourth quarter of Monday's win over the Buccaneers and didn't return, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Kiser took a head-to-head hit from Bucs running back Leonard Fournette and then had his left leg rolled up on. It's unclear which part of the sequence kept him out of the game, but that information should be revealed when the Rams begin their practice week Wednesday.