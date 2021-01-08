Brockers was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Coach Sean McVay said earlier in the week that he expected Brockers to play in Saturday's wild-card round matchup with the Seahawks, and this move officially paves the way for the defensive end's return after Brockers missed the season finale against Arizona. Brockers chipped in 51 tackles and five sacks this season, and he has 14 tackles and 0.5 sacks in four career playoff games.