Brockers (neck) doesn't carry an injury designation into Thursday's game against the Patriots, Cameron DaSilva of the USA Today reports.

Brockers' coach Sean McVay told reporters Tuesday that he was expected to play, so this news isn't quite surprising. The veteran has solid in a starting role this year, racking up 38 tackles (15 solo) and three sacks over 12 games. Brockers is set to assume his usual role for Thursday's game, looking to wreck havoc with Aaron Donald across the defensive line.