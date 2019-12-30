Brockers exited on a cart with a left leg injury during Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

It's unlikely Brockers returns to this contest. The veteran defensive end achieved a career-high 64 tackles this year, and he added three sacks and a pass breakup as well. If Brockers is indeed unable to return, Morgan Fox and Tanzel Smart will split reps in his place.