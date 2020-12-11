site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rams-michael-brockers-collects-two-sacks | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Rams' Michael Brockers: Collects two sacks
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Brockers had five tackles (three solo) and two sacks during Thursday's 24-3 win over the Patriots.
Brockers now has five sacks on the year, which puts him in striking distance of breaking his own season-best record (5.5). The veteran still possesses fair fantasy upside in plus matchups.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 27 min read
Dave Richard
• 10 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read