Rams' Michael Brockers: Dealing with injury
Brockers was officially listed as a non-participant for Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder injury.
It's unclear how the veteran picked up the injury, as he played a total for 49 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over Carolina. Regardless, the fact that Brockers didn't suit up for practice should raise some concern. The team will likely continue to update his practice availability throughout the week, but if he can't go Sunday, Brockers would likely be replaced by Morgan Fox at defensive end.
More News
-
Rams' Michael Brockers: Turns in another solid campaign•
-
Rams' Michael Brockers: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Rams' Michael Brockers: Dealing with sprained shoulder•
-
Rams' Michael Brockers: Participating in voluntary workouts•
-
Rams' Michael Brockers: Won't need knee surgery•
-
Rams' Michael Brockers: Downgraded to out•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 2 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you're locking in the right lineup with Dave Richard's look at the Week 2 schedule,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
You've got a ton of options to sort through at wide receiver every week. Get some help with...