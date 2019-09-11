Brockers was officially listed as a non-participant for Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder injury.

It's unclear how the veteran picked up the injury, as he played a total for 49 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over Carolina. Regardless, the fact that Brockers didn't suit up for practice should raise some concern. The team will likely continue to update his practice availability throughout the week, but if he can't go Sunday, Brockers would likely be replaced by Morgan Fox at defensive end.

