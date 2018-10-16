Rams' Michael Brockers: Dealing with sprained shoulder
Brockers sprained his shoulder but is expected to play in Week 7 against the 49ers, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Barring a setback, Brockers is expected to take up his normal position as a starter on the defensive line. If he is limited for any reason, John Franklin-Myers is in line for a larger role for the Rams up front.
