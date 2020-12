Brockers was listed as a non-participant on the Rams' estimated injury report, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

The LSU product hasn't missed a start all season, but his status may be in question with a short week ahead. Brockers suffered a stringer during Sunday's 38-28 win over the Cardinals, ending his day at a season-low 30 defensive snaps and one tackle. He'll have two more days to show progress on the practice field before Los Angeles hosts New England on Thursday night.