Brockers (knee) won't return to Saturday's wild-card game against the Falcons.

Brockers had two tackles and 0.5 sacks before leaving his matchup. His absence leaves Tyrunn Walker as the only defensive tackle on Saturday's roster, while Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has been taking advantage of the Rams' thin defensive line by using a hurry-up offense.

