Rams' Michael Brockers: Expected to play Sunday
Brockers (shoulder) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports reports.
Brockers suffered a sprained shoulder during the Rams' win over Denver in Week 6, but appears to have recovered from the injury. Expect Brockers to play his normal starting role against the 49ers on Sunday.
