Play

Brockers (shoulder) doesn't carry an injury designation heading into Sunday's matchup with the Saints, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Brockers wasn't able to practice Wednesday or Thursday, but he was a full participant in Friday's session. The 29-year-old's full participation would indicate that he's ready to play Sunday against the Saints. Head coach Sean McVay expressed optimism Thursday that Brockers would play, and his full participation Friday certainly supports that notion.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week