Rams' Michael Brockers: Hoping to play Week 2
Head coach Sean McVay said Thursday that he's "optimistic" that Brockers (shoulder) will be able to play Sunday versus the Saints, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Brockers missed another practice Thursday after not being able to practice Wednesday. It's unclear when the 28-year-old sustained the injury, as he was present for 49 of the defense's snaps (73 percent) last Sunday against Carolina. If Brockers can't suit up Sunday against the Saints, either Morgan Fox or Tanzel Smart would replace him in the Rams' defensive front.
