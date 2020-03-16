Rams' Michael Brockers: Lands in Baltimore
The Ravens and Brockers (ankle) agreed to a contract Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
The 29-year-old will head to a new team for the first time in his career, after he spent the past eight seasons with the Rams. Brockers sprained his ankle in the final game of the regular season against the Cardinals, however, he's expected to be ready for training camp and didn't require offseason surgery. Brockers racked up a career-high 63 tackles in 2019, and he'll likely vie for a starting role across the Baltimore front heading into 2020.
