Brockers recorded three tackles (two solo), a sack and a pass defensed during Sunday's 33-7 win over Houston.

Brockers is quietly posting respectable fantasy numbers with 15 tackles (13 solo) and two sacks through the past four games. Still, he's probably more of a matchup-based option than a go-to asset in most IDP settings.

