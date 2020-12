Brockers (neck) was limited in practice Tuesday and is expected to play Thursday according to head coach Sean McVay, Kevin Modesti of The Daily News reports.

Brockers was bumped up from DNP to LP in his second day on the practice field, a good sign the veteran defensive end is nearing full strength. Although McVay appears confident that Brockers will be on the field come Thursday, look for the final injury report coming Wednesday to paint a better picture of his game status.