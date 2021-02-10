Brockers notched 51 tackles (21 solo) and five sacks through 15 contests in 2020.
Brockers recorded the second-highest sack total of his career in 2020, as he feasted on opposing offensive lines more concerned with stopping the likes of Aaron Donald (13.5 sacks) and Leonard Floyd (10.5 sacks). The Rams do have a potential out from Brockers' contract after 2021, but the 30-year-old veteran is set to reprise his usual starting role with the team for at least one more season.
More News
-
Rams' Michael Brockers: Activated from COVID-19 list•
-
Rams' Michael Brockers: Slated to return Saturday•
-
Rams' Michael Brockers: Won't face Cardinals in Week 17•
-
Rams' Michael Brockers: Lands on COVID list•
-
Rams' Michael Brockers: Collects two sacks•
-
Rams' Michael Brockers: All clear Wednesday•