Brockers had one tackle and a half sack Sunday against Seattle.

The Rams brought down Seattle QB Russell Wilson seven times Sunday, so it was almost by default that Brockers got in there at some point. The sixth-year pro isn't known for his pass-rushing skills, so this was an added bonus for fantasy owners that stuck with him for his consistent tackle counts.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories