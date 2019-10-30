Rams' Michael Brockers: Marks half sack
Brockers recorded five tackles (four solo) and 0.5 sacks in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Bengals in London.
Brockers hasn't been credited with a sack since Week 2 against the Saints, but he's on a career pace for tackles with 34 stops through eight games. Chalk that up to the increase in usage, as Brockers has already played 413 defensive snaps this year after finishing with 683 last season. The snap share could taper off as the wear and tear of the season carries on, but Brockers will first enjoy a Week 9 bye to mend any existing wounds.
