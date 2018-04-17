Brockers (knee), who revealed that he's recovering from a torn MCL, took part in the Rams' team activities Monday, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN reports.

Brockers sprained his right knee in the Rams' wild-card loss to the Falcons this past January. His availability for the start of Monday's voluntary workouts is a sign that he's close to full strength, but it's possible the defensive lineman is still operating under some sort of physical limitations.

