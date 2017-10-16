Brockers played 46 of 69 defensive snaps and recorded four tackles and a sack during Sunday's 27-17 win over Jacksonville.

The sack was Brockers' second in two weeks, and if the trend continues, he could begin warranting more fantasy attention. He has a respectable 25 tackles (20 solo) and two sacks through six games, but in most IDP settings, that's hardly moved the needle.