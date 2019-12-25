Play

Brockers did not participate in Wednesday's estimated practice report due to a knee injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Brockers participated in only 39 defensive plays during Sunday's loss to the 49ers, his second-lowest total of the season. His presence on the injury report could explain his lessened availability, and also calls his status for Sunday's Week 17 matchup against the Cardinals into question.

