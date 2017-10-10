Play

Brockers played 54 of 68 defensive snaps and recorded three tackles (one solo) during Sunday's 16-10 loss to Seattle.

Despite seeing plenty of playing time, Brockers has struggled to move the fantasy needle with just 21 tackles (16 solo) and one sack through five games. He's probably nothing more than a bye-week replacement at this stage of the game.

