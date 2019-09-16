Rams' Michael Brockers: Proves health in Week 2
Brockers played 52 of 65 defensive snaps and recorded three tackles (one solo) and a sack during Sunday's 27-9 win over New Orleans. He'd missed both Wednesday's and Thursday's practices with a shoulder injury.
The veteran collected just a single sack during the 2018 campaign, so if he can add a few more to his resume this year his fantasy value would climb noticeably. Brockers has been a reliable source of tackles the past two seasons, and there's potential for him to get after opposing quarterbacks more regularly with opponents also needing to account for Aaron Donald, Clay Matthews and Dante Fowler Jr.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Steelers lose without Big Ben
Ben Roethlisberger's season is done with an elbow injury, and Heath Cummings says that is a...
-
Week 3 Early Waivers: Replacing Brees
Another week, another round of injuries for Fantasy players to deal with. Dave Richard takes...
-
Week 2 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings says it's bad news for Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon if Antonio Brown sticks...
-
Week 2 Winners and Losers
Lamar Jackson is proving the doubters wrong, one pass at a time, and the Fantasy ceiling is...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...