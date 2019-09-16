Brockers played 52 of 65 defensive snaps and recorded three tackles (one solo) and a sack during Sunday's 27-9 win over New Orleans. He'd missed both Wednesday's and Thursday's practices with a shoulder injury.

The veteran collected just a single sack during the 2018 campaign, so if he can add a few more to his resume this year his fantasy value would climb noticeably. Brockers has been a reliable source of tackles the past two seasons, and there's potential for him to get after opposing quarterbacks more regularly with opponents also needing to account for Aaron Donald, Clay Matthews and Dante Fowler Jr.