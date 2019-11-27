Play

Brockers posted a season-high eight tackles (four solo) and one sack in Monday's 45-6 loss to the Ravens.

Brockers had been held in check the previous two weeks against the Bears and Steelers, but the Rams' defense remained busy Monday while failing to contain Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' potent offensive attack. Brockers has logged at least 50 defensive snaps in four consecutive games.

