Brockers (ankle) signed a three-year deal worth up to $31.5 million with the Rams on Friday after his reported deal with the Ravens fell through, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 29-year-old reportedly agreed to a similar deal with Baltimore at the start of free agency, but something came up along the way that prevented the two sides from officially putting pen to paper. Brockers sprained his left ankle in the season finale and didn't require surgery, but it's possible the Ravens had concerns with the injury that held up the signing. The veteran defensive end had 63 tackles (34 solo) and three sacks in 16 games last season and is set to begin his ninth season with the Rams in 2020.