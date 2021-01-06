Head coach Sean McVay said Tuesday that he expects Brockers to be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list for Saturday's wild-card game against the Seahawks.
It's unclear when Brockers will return to practice, but it sounds like there's a chance that he'll be present Thursday. Brockers' return would be a major boost for the Rams' defense, as he accrued 51 tackles and five sacks over 15 games this season.
