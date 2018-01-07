Brockers is questionable to return to Saturday's wild-card game against the Falcons with a right knee injury, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

Brockers suffered the injury as his right leg twisted underneath himself when he and Aaron Donald combined to sack Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. Brockers was evaluated on the sideline by trainers and was seen sporting an ice pack. The 27-year-old would represent a major loss for the interior of the Rams defense if he cannot return, which would leave Tyrunn Walker as the lone remaining defensive tackle on the Rams' 53-man roster.