Coach Sean McVay said Brockers (undisclosed) will not play Sunday against the Cardinals, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

With Brockers having been moved to the reserve/COVID-19 list on New Year's Eve, the defensive end's Week 17 status immediately came into question. It's now confirmed the 30-year-old will be forced into his first game absence of the 2020 campaign, elevating Morgan Fox into a potential starting role for Los Angeles' regular-season finale. Fox has recorded sacks in two of his past three appearances heading into the divisional clash.