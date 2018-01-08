Rams' Michael Brockers: Won't need knee surgery
Brockers, who sprained his right knee injury in Saturday's 26-13 NFC wild-card loss to the Falcons, won't require offseason surgery, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.
It appears only rest and rehab will be on the docket for Brockers before the Rams reconvene in April for offseason workouts. The nose tackle wrapped up 2017 with a career-high 55 tackles (39 solo) and 4.5 sacks across 16 regular-season contests.
