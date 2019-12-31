Brockers sprained his ankle in Sunday's matchup with Arizona but will not need offseason surgery, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

In addition to recovering from the injury, Brockers will also be looking for a new contract in the offseason, so not needing surgery is a silver lining for the 29-year-old. He finishes 2019 having played all 16 games for the third consecutive season, tallying a career-high 63 tackles (34 solo) and adding three sacks and one pass breakup.