Hoecht logged seven total tackles (three solo), including 0.5 sacks in Sunday's 26-25 win over the Giants.

The 26-year-old linebacker was the Rams' third-leading tackler in Week 17, and his seven tackles were tied for the most stops he's had in a single game this year. Hoecht has now started all 16 of Los Angeles' games thus far, logging 75 total tackles, including six tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks. He ranks top five on the Rams' defense in both sacks and tackles for loss this season, and he'll look to cause problems for the 49ers offense in Week 18.