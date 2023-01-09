Hoecht recorded five tackles (three solo), a sack, a quarterback hit and a tackle for loss during Sunday's 19-16 overtime loss to the Seahawks.

The final game for Hoecht under his current contract with the Rams saw the second-year defensive end continue his strong late-season play. A key play came right before the end of the first half, as Hoecht brought down Geno Smith for a sack with under a minute remaining in the second quarter, which led to a three-and-out from the Seahawks. Hoecht saw his playing time spike significantly from Week 12 on, after Aaron Donald (ankle) was lost for the season, and he responded with 34 tackles, 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble during that span. Hoecht will be an exclusive rights free agent after the season, and with Donald's future in the league potentially in doubt, signing Hoecht to a deal after his impressive play in relief may be a priority for the Rams.